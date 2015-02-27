REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo Models wait backstage to present creations by Caroline Sablon during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 26, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Hundreds of Greeks demonstrated in Athens against the new radical government for going back on pre-election promises.

2. The British Islamic State militant known as “Jihadi John,” believed to be responsible for multiple executions of Western hostages, has been identified as 26-year-old Mohammed Emwazi.

3. Russia has agreed to attend talks with the European Union and Ukraine after Moscow threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe.



4. Lloyds banks announced it will restart dividend payments to shareholders in 2015 after posting a massive surge in profits.



5. The German parliament will vote on a plan to extend aid to Greece by another four months.



6. Authorities believe a group of missing teens from Quebec travelled to the Middle East to fight with Islamic State militants.



7. The US and Cuba are heading into a second round of talks that could restore full diplomatic ties.



8. Google paid $US25 million (£16.2 million) for exclusive rights to the “.app” web domain.



9. Turkish police have detained a suspect outside the US consulate in Istanbul following a security alert.



10. An American atheist blogger was killed in a machete attack in Bangladesh’s capital.

And finally …

Everyone is debating whether this dress posted online is black and blue or white and gold.

