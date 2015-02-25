Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Three British schoolgirls who fled to Turkey to join Islamic State militants are believed to have crossed into Syria.



2. Islamic State militants have abducted at least 90 people from Assyrian Christan villages in northeastern Syria.



3. Apple has been ordered to pay $US533 million (£343 million) to Texas-based company Smartflash for patent infringement.



4. A senior US official said the government is “deeply concerned” about North Korea’s nuclear advances.



5. A Texas jury has found ex-Marine Eddie Ray guilty of killing Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle.

6. A fireball seen in the skies over the western United States was likely the remains of a Chinese rocket used to launch a satellite in December.



7. US President Barack Obama vetoed a bill to approve construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which would connect Canada’s tar sands with Texas Gulf Coast refineries.



8. The US Federal Communications Commission’s proposal on net neutrality is expected to be approved Thursday, which would ban companies from paying for faster service on the Internet.



9. An HIV prevention pill called Truvada has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of virus transmission by 86% if taken before and after sex.



10. Southwest Airlines grounded 128 planes that were overdue for inspection.

And finally …

Model Karlie Kloss is leaving Victoria’s Secret after four years to study at New York University.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.