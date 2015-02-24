REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha The head of the dragon dance costume is seen as dragon dancers perform as part of the festive Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok’s shopping district February 18, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Greece reportedly submitted its list of economic reforms, required to a secure a four-month loan extension, to the International Monetary Fund and European institutions around midnight Tuesday.



2. The eastern Ukraine ceasefire is crumbling as pro-Russian forces continue to fire on Ukrainian positions.



3. The US and Iran appear to be getting closer to reaching a compromise on Tehran’s nuclear program.

4. OPEC’s president has proposed international cooperation in setting oil prices to ensure stabilisation.

5. The US Justice Department is reportedly investigating at least 10 major banks for a possible rigging of precious metals prices.

6. Indonesia says the planned execution of 11 convicts by firing squad won’t be delayed, despite please from other countries.



7. French police are investigating several small drones that were spotted flying over various Paris landmarks at night.



8. HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver reacted to criticism over a report that he received bonuses through a Swiss bank account, telling reporters “I pay full UK tax on my entire worldwide earnings.”



9. More people have been diagnosed with measles in California, following an outbreak that began at Disneyland in December.



10. Two California men were sentenced to 25 years in prison for seeking to join al Qaeda and training to carry out attacks on Americans in Afghanistan.



And finally …

A new study has found that gerbils, not black rats, may be to blame for the Black Death epidemic in the mid-14th century.

