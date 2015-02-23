REUTERS/Mike Blake Actor Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in ‘The Theory of Everything’ during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greece must submit a list of economic reforms today to international creditors after securing a four-month extension on its bailout deal.

2. HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver kept millions in a Swiss bank account when he moved from Hong Kong to London.

3. In an unexpected announcement, Honda CEO Takanobu Ito will step down in late June.

4. US Secretary of State John Kerry is in Geneva to meet with his Iranian counterpart for another round of nuclear talks.

5. Turkish soldiers entered Syria to evacuate troops guarding an Ottoman tomb in an area controlled by Islamic State militants.

6. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced a major national security crackdown as part of an effort to fight the threat of extremist groups such as the Islamic State.



7. At least 70 people died after a Bangladesh ferry capsized after being hit by a cargo ship.

8. The largest US refinery strike in 35 years has entered its fourth week as workers at 12 refineries have staged walkouts.



9. A fire tore through the Torch skyscraper in Dubai over the weekend, one of the tallest residential buildings in the world.

10. “Birdman” won “best picture” at the Oscars Sunday night.

And finally …

Reese Witherspoon was really friendly on the Red Carpet last night.

