1. The eurozone’s finance ministers will meet again today to negotiate Greece’s debt deal.

2. Two powerful cyclones hit Australia’s Northern Territory Friday morning.

3. Greek finance minister Yanis Voroufakis last night tweeted out a link to an anti-German op-ed, which argues that Greece should take a stand against its European creditors.

4. An assault to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State is set to begin in May.

5. Wal-Mart will raise US minimum wage to $US9 (£5.83) an hour for 500,000 of its associates in April and to $US10 (£6.48) an hour in 2016.

6. US and UK intelligence agencies have been accused of hacking into a Sim card manufacturer in order to secretly monitor cell phones.



7. Scientists say drug-resistant malaria that has been detected at the Myanmar-India border poses a major threat to global health.

8. Thailand has banned foreigners from using surrogacy services in an attempt to clamp down on the “rent-a-womb” industry.

9. Venezuela’s intelligence services arrested Caracus mayor Antonio Ledezma over accusations he was involved in a coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro.



10. Harris Wittels, a comedy writer and one of the executive producers of the show “Parks and Recreation” died Thursday from an apparent drug overdose.



A 1954 Les Paul Gobson guitar know as “black beauty” sold at auction for $US330,00o (£213,844).



