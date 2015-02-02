AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Cars are covered by snow in parking lot at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Chicago.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. An Australian journalist for Al Jazeera English who had been serving a 7-year jail sentence in Egypt on charges of aiding a terrorist organisation was released and deported on Sunday after spending 400 days in prison.

2. At least 8,000 pro-democracy protesters marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the Chinese government’s decision that candidates in the 2017 election would be approved by a largely Beijing-controlled nominating committee.



3. Greece’s new finance minister promised not to ask for more loans as it tries to builds support for a debt renegotiation on its bailout agreement.

4. Life is returning to normal in Liberia, where new Ebola cases each week have dropped to the single digits.

5. Former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn will go on trial on France on Monday on charges of pimping.



6. The Croatian government will wipe out the debts of around 60,000 citizens as part of the “fresh start” scheme, which could cost creditors as much as 2.1 billion kuna (£204.3 million; $US319.26 million).

7. Thousands protested

outside parliament in central Budapest Sunday against the government of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accused of edging closer to Russia and damaging ties with the West.

8. A major winter storm is churning toward the US Northeast, less than a week

after a blizzard pummelled the region.

9. The US is reportedly thinking about arming Ukrainian forces.

10. The New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.

And finally…

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, disguised with a wig and glasses, was caught on video playing soccer with a young boy on a street in Madrid, Spain.

