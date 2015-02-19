REUTERS/Edgar Su People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 19, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. The European Central Bank is reportedly pushing for Greece to introduce capital controls.



2. Tens of thousands of Argentines marched in protest through the capital of Buenos Aires over the mysterious death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

3. More than 90% of Ukrainian forces have been withdrawn from Debaltseve, a strategic railway hub now controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

4. A surge in Japan’s January exports sent the Nikkei to a 15-year high.

5. The Afghan Taliban has indicated its willingness to conduct peace talks with Afghanistan’s government.

6. US President Barack Obama called for worldwide cooperation in fighting against violent extremism at a summit on Wednesday.



7. UK defence secretary Michael Fallon has warned that Russia might next try to destabilise the ex-Soviet states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

8. Apple is being sued by an electric-car battery maker for poaching top engineers to build a battery division.

9. Thailand has filed charges against deposed prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra for negligence for her role in an alleged subsidy scheme.

10. Mexican authorities discovered a factory of narco tanks — armoured vehicles that are used to help ferry drug shipments — across from the US border.



And finally …

Allegedly un-retouched photos from Beyoncé’s 2013 L’Oreal campaign set off a firestorm after leaking onto the internet.



