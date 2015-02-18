AP Photo/Felipe Dana Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous samba school parades held their grand finale as the five-day-long Carnival celebration came to an end on Tuesday morning.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Greece reportedly intends to ask for a six-month extension of its loan agreement, after rejecting an extension of its full bailout program.



2. The Syrian government is willing to test a ceasefire in Aleppo, the centre of clashes between pro-government forces and rebels, by suspending aerial bombings over the war-torn city for a six-week period.

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev soldiers should surrender to advancing pro-Russian rebels.

4. After the beheading of a group of Egyptian Christians, the country’s president said creating a UN-backed coalition was the best way to fight Islamic extremists in Libya.

5. T

he Daily Telegraph’s chief political commentator Peter Oborne resigned, accusing the British newspaper of refusing to cover major disparaging stories about HSBC because it is a key advertiser.

6. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot asked Indonesia to reciprocate for money donated after the 2004 tsunami by sparing two citzens on death row for drug smuggling.

7. US President Barack Obama promised to appeal a federal judge’s decision to block an immigration policy that would prevent millions from being deported.

8. Economist Gary Shilling thinks the price of oil could get down to $US10-20 per barrel.

9. Logistics giant Japan Post made an unexpected $US5.07 billion (£3.30 billion) bid for Australia’s Toll.



10. Snapchat is seeking new funding at a valuation of up to $US19 billion (£5.86 billion).



And finally …

A 15-inch beagle named Miss P won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

