REUTERS/Baz Ratner Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (6 miles) to the west of Debaltseve, February 16, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Talks between Greece and Europe’s finance ministers broke down Monday night after the Greek government rejected a continuation of the current bailout agreement.



2. A Texas judge temporarily blocked US President Barack Obama’s policy that would protect some 5 million undocumented immigrants from deportation.



3. The leaders of Germany, Russia, and Ukraine have agreed to allow monitors from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) into eastern Ukraine.

4. The Ukraine peace deal is on the verge of collapse as fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces continue in the eastern region.

5. The US National Security Agency has hidden spying software in hard drives around the world, according to cyber researchers.



6. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Denmark on Monday to commemorate the victims of the Copenhagen shooting attacks.

7. French MPs will vote on a reform package, which includes increasing the number of days Sundays shops are allowed to open to a maximum of 12, in a bid to boost the country’s economy.

8. An audit in Sierra Leone found that £3.7 million ($US5.7 million), or around 30% of emergency Ebola funds paid out by the government, can not be accounted for.



9. Two West Virginia towns have been evacuated after an oil-carrying freight train derailed and erupted into flames.



10. “Fifty Shades of Grey” shattered box office records, pulling in $US172 million (£112 million) internationally in the best opening weekend in February ever.

And finally …

Lady Gaga is engaged.

