REUTERS/Ari Jalal Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greece will meet with Europe’s finance ministers today in a last attempt to reach a bailout deal.



2. Egypt has launched airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Libya in retaliation for the beheading of Egyptian Christians.

3. On Sunday, Germany’s anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looked close to winning its first seats in a regional parliament in the west of the country, a major blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Conservative party.

4. Police say the 22-year-old gunman suspected of killing two people in Copenhagen on Saturday had a criminal record.



5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a “massive immigration” of European Jews to Israel after a shooting attack outside a Copenhagen synagogue that killed a Danish Jew.

6. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls warned on Monday that the threat of militants attacks in the country was “particularly high.”

7. Japan’s economy has emerged from recession.

8. The UK is recruiting Russian-speaking spies to keep tabs on Vladimir Putin’s undercover agents.

9. Honda plans to slow production at some plants in North America due to a partial closure at West Coast ports.

10. A new report claims that 100 banks and financial institutions have been hacked in what is believed to be one of the largest bank robberies ever.

And finally …

Apple has hired one of Britain’s best-known DJs, Zane Lowe.

