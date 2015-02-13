REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Houseboats sit on Lake Kaweah, well below the visible high-water mark in Lemon Cove, California January 17, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Greece will meet with Europe’s finance ministers again on Monday in a last bid to end to the debt standoff.



2. The European Union has threatened Russia with more sanctions if the Ukraine ceasefire deal fails.



3. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called for action to prevent Yemen from collapsing after Shiite militiamen seized the capital in September.



4. Germany’s economy grew twice as fast as expected, sending stock market soaring.



5. New York Times media columnist David Carr died on Thursday at age 58.



6. Experts said France is the “best positioned” but “most vulnerable” Western nation to help in the fight against Boko Haram.

7. Eight Ukrainian service have been killed in the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire deal.

8. The Sydney cafe where a gunman and two hostages died in December will reopen next month.



9. The western US could face a mega-drought, a dry spell lasting for 35 years or more.

10. China’s President Xi Jinping will visit Pakistan this year, his first trip to the region since taking office in 2013.

And finally …

The winners of the 58th World Press Photo Contest were announced Thursday in Amsterdam.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.