Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a $US40 billion (£26.2 billion) bailout for Ukraine’s economy.



2. Greece rejected a deal over its debt crisis at an emergency meeting of Europe’s finance ministers on Wednesday.



3. US President Barack Obama has officially asked Congress for authorisation to use military force against Islamic State militants.



4. After all-night negotiations in Belarus, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany are said to be close to reaching a a deal on a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, where a war has been raging ever since Russia annexed Crimea last March.



5. Russia has lost its ability to detect ballistic missiles from space, due to technical problems that have delayed the launch of early warning satellites.

6. The former Korean Air executive infamous for her “nut rage” incident that forced a flight to return to the gate, has been sentenced to one year in prison.

7. CBS news anchor Bob Simon was killed in a car crash at the age of 73.

8. After three failed attempts, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket and landed it vertically in the ocean on Wednesday.



9. The disgraced captain of the Costa Concordia has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of causing a shipwreck that led to the death of 32 people.



10. Britain began testing driverless cars in four cities as part of a £19 million project.



A glitch on the United Airlines website enabled travellers to purchase return flights from London to Newark for as little as £50 (about $US70).

