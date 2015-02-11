AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Watch last October.

1. Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will ask the eurozone’s finance ministers for a bridging loan to hold the country over until the summer, in a meeting of the Eurogroup on Wednesday.



2. Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister of Greece’s new radical government, won a parliamentary confidence vote Tuesday after vowing not to return to the era of austerity.



3. Apple has become the world’s first $US700 billion (£4.6 billion) company.



4. Jon Stewart is leaving “The Daily Show” later this year after 17 years as its anchor.



5. “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams has been suspended for six months without pay for misrepresenting events that occurred while he was the Iraq War in 2003.

6. Two men were arrested in Sydney after counter-terrorism police found items that raised suspicion of a “beheading plot.”



7. The US confirmed the death of 26-year-old American hostage Kayla Jean Mueller held by Islamic State militant group.



8. Halliburton will lay off about 7% of its workforce, or between 5,000 and 6,500 employees, due to falling oil prices.



9. There are fears that Yemem is on the verge of becoming a failed state after the government collapsed on Friday.



10. China’s President Xi Jinping will make his first state visit to the United States in September.



Apple is spending $US850 million (£5.6 million) to build a giant solar farm in California.

