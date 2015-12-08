Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Real-estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sparked outrage after calling for a ban on all Muslims entering the US. “We have no choice. We have no choice. We have no choice,” Trump said, speaking at a National Pearl Harbour Remembrance Day rally in South Carolina.

2. Other Republicans, including fellow presidential candidate Jeb Bush, criticised Trump’s comments and branded him “unhinged.”

3. Russia has stepped up its bombing campaign against Turkey-backed rebels and Turkish aid convoys in the wake of a Russian jet being shot down by Turkish forces, it has been claimed.

4. The Chinese government has once again blocked its citizens from accessing Wikipedia, the world’s largest free online encyclopedia.For a while it had only blocked the Chinese version of the site, but now all versions have been put behind its firewall.

5. Sportswear giant Nike has signed NBA superstar LeBron James to a lifetime deal, the largest single-athlete deal in the company’s 44-year history.

6. Members of the California rock band Eagles of Death Metal made a surprise return to a Paris stage during a concert by U2, less than a month after suicide bombers stormed the band’s November 13 gig at the Bataclan theatre and killed 89 people.

7. For the second time in less than a month, scientists are reporting they have used a powerful new genetic technique to change the DNA of mosquitoes in a way that could reduce the spread of deadly malaria.

8. The UK continues to struggle after Storm Desmond caused huge flooding and power cuts in northern parts of the country. Thousands of people have been left without power and forced to evacuate their homes. More wet weather is expected on Tuesday.

9. The Spanish galleon San Jose — one of the world’s great, long-lost sunken ships — has been found and the treasure found with it may be worth as much as $17 billion.

10. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is launching a new company in the spring.

And finally … A photographer captured incredible images of Mount Etna’s Voragine crater erupting for the first time in two years.

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.