Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. A man has been charged after a knife attack at a London underground station. Muhaydin Mire has been charged with attempted murder, in what was described as a “terrorist incident” by police.

2. President Barack Obama delivered a major Oval Office address Sunday night, seeking to reassure the nation about threats facing the US days after the deadliest terrorist assault on American soil since September 11, 2001.

3. Large parts of Britain have been left without power after Storm Desmond caused severe flooding in northern parts of the UK. Prime Minister David Cameron has mobilised the Army to help those affected.

4. Republican presidential candidate and real-estate mogul Donald Trump live-tweeted during President Obama’s address to the nation, and continued to criticise the president over his handling of the Islamic State threat.

5. Goldman Sachs doesn’t see the oil market sorting itself out for another year.Goldman’s Damien Courvalin said that the market’s supply-and-demand balance won’t be restored until the fourth quarter of 2016 at the earliest.

6. Pakistani security forces appeared to be trying to dampen down reporting on the background of Tashfeen Malik, who mounted the attack alongside her husband that killed 14 people in California.

7. Here’s why central banks won’t be loading up on China’s currency right away after the IMF invited the renminbi to join the pound, euro, US dollar, and yen in an exclusive club of international reserve currencies starting in October 2016.

8. JP Morgan has said there is a 76% chance of a recession within the next three years.

9. Militants from ISIS(also known as the Islamic State and Daesh) have claimed responsibility for the assassination of the governor of Yemen’s strategic southern port city of Aden.

10. Black-clad protesters and riot police fought pitched battles in Athens on Sunday on the seventh anniversary of a teenager’s killing by police.

And finally … France’s far-right National Front topped the vote nationally in the first round of high-stakes regional elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, a major boost for the anti-immigration party.

