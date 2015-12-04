Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The names of the 14 people killed in the mass shooting which took place in San Bernardino, California, have been released.

2. Britain’s bombing campaign against Islamic State in Syria has begun — with multiple fighter jets launching strikes after taking off from a RAF base in Cyprus.

3. Jeff Smith, manager of activist hedge fund Starboard Value, presented to Yahoo’s board of directors on Wednesday, urging them to sell the internet business.

4. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has explained why he is not just giving away his fortune to charity but instead bequeathing it to his own LLC, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

5. Real-estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has that the recent mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, is looking like “another Islamic disaster.”

6. A chief scientist at Microsoft says we are less than five years away from computers understanding us perfectly.

7. China’s voracious consumers have helped to create a new buzzword in Japan, with the term “bakugai” — which translates as “explosive buying” — selected as one of top additions to the Japanese language this year.

8. A Pakistani attorney has filed a court petition seeking the return of the famed Koh-i-Noor diamond Britain forced India to hand over in colonial times.

9. The 10,500 athletes at next year’s Olympics will feel first-hand the deep budget cuts buffeting the Rio de Janeiro Games — they won’t have air conditioning in their bedrooms unless someone pays for it.

10. Hackers affiliated with Anonymous have leaked the personal data of more than 1,000 officials at the UN climate talks in Paris.

And finally … HBO has released its first teaser showing off season six of “Game of Thrones.” The show will return to the air in April 2016.

