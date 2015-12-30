Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today.

1. A top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died in a car crash, according to the state news agency. Kim Yang Gon, 73, was a secretary of the Workers’ Party and head of the unit that handles the North’s ties with South Korea.

2. US-coalition airstrikes have killed 10 Islamic State leaders over the past month, including some linked to the Paris attacks.

3. Eight miners were rescued Wednesday five days after a China mine collapsed. At least one worker was killed in the Christmas day disaster.

4. Parts of the UK are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Frank, which brings risks of more significant flooding.

5. An Iranian rocket on Saturday reportedly came within 1,500 yards of an American aircraft carrier

in the Strait of Hormuz. “While most interactions between Iranian forces and the US Navy are professional, safe, and routine, this event was not and runs contrary to efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime safety in the global commons,” Cmdr. Kyle Raines, the US Central Command spokesman, told CNN.

6. At least 13 people have died in flooding across Missouri, while the rising Mississippi River threatens to overtop 19 federal levees in the St. Louis area, according to the Associated Press.

7. A British couple, 25-year-old Mohammed Rehman and 24-year-old Sana Ahmed Khan, were convicted of plotting an attack in London after the husband sent out tweets asking for advice on which targets he should hit.

8. Spotify is being sued for $150 million by musician David Lowery, who alleges the streaming website knowingly and unlawfully reproduces and distributes copyrighted compositions to millions of users without obtaining proper licenses.

9. Uruguay alleges ex-FIFA vice president Eugenio Figueredo “took $50,000 a month in bribes” from sports-marketing companies to ensure they retained exclusive broadcast rights to various South American tournaments. Figueredo was extradited from Switzerland to Uruguay last week and faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

10. Former New York Gov. George Pataki is dropping out of the US presidential race. The ex-governor has struggled with fundraising and has not polled above 1% support in national polls for months.

And finally …

The winners from this year’s National Geographic photo competition have been released. Check them out here.

