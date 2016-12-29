Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US President-elect Donald Trump gave a bizarre, impromptu press conference in Florida. Trump opined on a handful of current events, including US Secretary of State John Kerry’s final plea for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, saying cryptically: “different views … we’ll see what happens after January 20, right?”

2. US Secretary of State John Kerry said that the US “could not, in good conscience, stand in the way” of last week’s UN Security Council vote to bar Israel from expanding settlements onto Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

3. A new survey shows how Brexit has fundamentally changed how Britain thinks about the pound. Simply put, leaving the EU will be the biggest driver of movements in the pound next year.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook called AirPods “a runaway success,” saying “we’re making them as fast as we can.” AirPods have received many positive reviews from critics, who praise the earbuds’ audio quality and battery life.

5. Three upcoming elections will test just how powerful populist forces have become in key European nations. The fallout from 2016 will be put to the test immediately in the new year during elections in the Netherlands in March, France this spring, and Germany in the fall.

6. China is angry at Japan over unauthorised photos of its new aircraft carrier. Chinese state media has launched a volley against a Japanese news outlet for publishing detailed photographs of the PLA aircraft carrier being assembled, saying the move posed a grave threat to national security.

7. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened corrupt government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter mid-air, warning he has done it himself before. “If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?” Duterte said.

8. Residents of a Damascus suburb worry they could be the next Aleppo. Now that Aleppo has fallen to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, people in Eastern Ghouta, a heavily populated, rebel-held Syrian suburb of regime-stronghold Damascus, are wondering if they will be next.

9. Hatchimals just went from being the holiday season’s hottest toy to being one of the most heartbreaking presents around. Dozens of parents are now speaking out about malfunctioning Hatchimals after their children unwrapped the toy and realised they could not convince the robotic critters to hatch.

10. Actress Debbie Reynolds, known for her iconic roles in movies like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” died Wednesday at the age of 84. Reynolds lost her daughter, Carrie Fisher, on Tuesday.

Not all leafy greens are created equal — here’s the definitive ranking of the best ones for you.

