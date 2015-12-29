Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today.

1. Guinea was declared free of Ebola on Tuesday

after more than 2,500 people died from the virus in the West African nation.

2. Japan’s prime minister apologised and pledged more than $8 million in a breakthrough deal with South Korea over Korean women forced into Japanese military-run brothels during World War II.

3. A grand jury on Monday cleared two Cleveland police officers in the November 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. A prosecutor said there was not enough evidence to charge them.

4. Iran on Monday sent more than 25,000 pounds of low-enriched uranium materials to

Russia as part of a commitment to reduce its stockpile under a major nuclear deal.

5. The family of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, the man who was fatally shot by Chicago police over the weekend, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit contending LeGrier never had a weapon and never threatened anyone before police fired.

6. Central American nations have reached a deal to let thousands of Cuban migrants stranded there continue their journey north to the United States. The number of Cubans stranded in Costa Rica has reached at least 8,000 since Nicaragua closed its border to them weeks ago, according to the Associated Press.

7. An 18-year-old nicknamed the “affluenza” teen, who was a fugitive after allegedly breaking his probation sentence for killing four people while driving drunk, has been arrested in Mexico. Ethan Couch’s “affluenza” nickname came from a psychologist who said during his trial that he was so wealthy and spoiled he could not tell the difference between right and wrong.

8. Toshiba is seeking more than $2 billion for a large-scale restructuring. This comes after the company admitted it overstated profits by over $1 billion since 2009.

9. North England is in the middle of its second major flooding crisis this month after unusually high levels of rainfall over the Christmas period caused rivers to break their banks. Lancashire and parts of Yorkshire have suffered the worst of the flooding so far.

10. Blood-testing company Theranos raised $633 million after passing an inspection that didn’t even look at

the “revolutionary” technology that aims to run its tests on only a finger-prick’s worth of blood, according to another bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal.

And finally …

Check out the first photos from inside Elon Musk’s massive Tesla Gigafactory, which is expected to be completed in 2020.

NOW WATCH: The infamous pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli has been arrested



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.