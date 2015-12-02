Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he’s giving away 99% of his Facebook shares — valued at $45 billion — during his lifetime. The Facebook CEO announced the news in a letter to his newborn daughter, Max.

2. A woman was arrested Tuesday in a Paris suburb for suspected links to an intermediary to the only man charged in connection the Paris terror attacks.

3. Yahoo’s board is reportedly weighing up whether to sell its core internet business. Yahoo’s business is currently valued at less than zero by Wall Street, which assigns all of the company’s value to its Asian investments.

4. Russia may freeze work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project for several years in retaliation against Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian air force jet.

5. Citigroup plans to keep its bonus pool for traders and bankers unchanged from last year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

6. Several people were reportedly injured after an explosion near an Istanbul subway station.

7. Twitter cofounder Evan Williams sold 1.8 million shares of Twitter stock through his foundation, netting about $47 million.

8. The United States said it was deploying a new force of special operations troops to Iraq to conduct raids against Islamic State there and in neighbouring Syria.

9. Global manufacturing conditions continued to meander in November, with strength in Europe and the US offsetting weakness in emerging markets, particularly from Asia.

10. Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich used a secret budget to jump-start the company’s new chip effort.

And finally … this is what it is like to step inside the infamous dark web — the digital back alley of the internet where you can find pretty much anything you normally can’t find on the regular “surface web”.

