Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. A majority of Republicans support Donald Trump’s proposal for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the US, new polling shows.

2. Monday night saw the world premiere of the new Star Wars movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens in LA. Creator George Lucas and director J.J. Abrams were among the many famous faces who walked the red carpet.

3. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the central Philippines on Monday as a typhoon with winds of up to 150 kph (95 mph) made landfall, dumping heavy rain that could cause flooding, landslides and storm surges.

4. “Help us, the world needs to know that the genocide is underway.” These were the words of Jeremie Minani, a spokesman for the Burundian coalition known as Cnared, following the death of nearly 90 people during clashes in the Burundian capital.

5. Britain’s top stock market closed at its lowest level since December 2012 on Monday. The FTSE 100 closed down 1.32% at 5874,06.

6. After terrorist attacks at home and abroad, more Americans than ever — but still less than half — support sending US ground troops to fight Islamic State, according to a new Associated Press-GfK Poll.

7. Seattle’s City Council has unanimously voted to allow Uber, Lyft, taxi, and other for-hire drivers to unionise, the Seattle Times reports.

8. The “Uber moment” in finance that the former CEO of Barclays warned about recently is already happening — 11 big banks have cut a combined 10% of their staff this year.

9. Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has revealed his six favourite books of 2015.

10. Standard Chartered plc has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

And finally … Business Insider has released its annual list of the 50 best business schools in the world.

