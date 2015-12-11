Getty A man walks at dusk along Sao Conrado beach on December 9, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The city is set to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games next summer.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State has killed the group’s finance minister and two other senior leaders in air strikes in recent weeks, a US military spokesman revealed on Thursday.

2. Republican power brokers are understood to be preparing for an 11th-hour floor fight at their convention next summer to nominate a more acceptable candidate if Donald Trump is still the presidential front-runner.

3.Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has given birth to twin girls. In a tweet Thursday morning, Mayer wrote: “Zack and I are excited to announce that our identical twin girls were born early this morning. Our whole family is doing great!”

4. Hacktivist group Anonymous has continued to add to its list of targets, with controversial US presidential candidate Donald Trump the latest in the crosshairs.

5. Software engineers in San Francisco are being paid 37% more than their London counterparts. The average salary for a London software engineer is £54,000 while the average salary for software engineers in San Francisco is a £86,000.

6. After four days of deliberations, an Oklahoma jury reached a verdict in the case of a former police officer accused of raping and sexually assaulting 13 women while on duty.Former Oklahoma City policeman Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 counts, including four counts of rape in the first degree.

7. A new survey of young voters finds increasing support for a ground war against the Islamic State (ISIS) after the attacks in Paris, though the vast majority of the same voters say they have no interest in serving in the military.

8. Brazil’s star hedge fund manager has issued a stark warning about the country’s economy and the political crisis which has seen impeachment proceedings undertaken against President Dilma Rousseff.

9. A man who bought 900 houses “almost by accident” and sold them for £250 million has revealed something scary about banks’ exposure to mortgages in Britain.

10. Nominations for the 2016 Golden Globes were announced Thursday. The 73rd Golden Globes ceremony airs on January 10 and is hosted by Ricky Gervais.

And finally … Back in 2000, the CIA made 8 predictions on what life would be like in 2015. Here’s what it got right — and wrong.

