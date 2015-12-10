Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused concern after stating that he “hopes” Russia will not have to use nuclear weapons against Islamic State.

2. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named Time magazine’s 2015 Person of the Year. Merkel beat out challenges from the likes of Donald Trump and the leader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

3. Tim Cook has spoken out in defence of the new iPhone case that many people have complained about. Apple’s CEO said the company went for usability over design.

4. Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali, one of the best-known US Muslims, appeared on Wednesday to join the chorus condemning the proposal by Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to temporarily stop Muslims from entering the country.

5. It has emerged that Yahoo is paying Editor-in-Chief Martha Nelson $5 million a year. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer personally recruited her to join the company, declaring herself to be Nelson’s “biggest fan”.

6. Donald Trump told CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday that he’s the complete opposite of a racist. “I am the least racist person that you have ever met,” Trump said. “I am the least racist person.”

7. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to support the global Muslim community in the wake of a rising tide of anti-Muslim sentiment worldwide.

8. Senate Democrats in the US unveiled a plan to defeat Islamic State abroad and enhance security at home with intensified air strikes, sanctions to deter bank transactions and a new “czar” to take charge of the effort.

9. Qatar Airways is ramping up its expansion into the United States and will use a new fleet of Airbus A350 jets for flights between the Qatari capital of Doha and the US.

10. The man accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month declared himself guilty and a “warrior for the babies” during an outburst in court on Wednesday.

And finally … A startup CEO has been recruiting chefs over Tinder — and she says it beats LinkedIn.

