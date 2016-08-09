Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Turkey’s President Erdogan has blasted the international response to a failed coup in his country. In an interview with Le Monde, he said the West “contradicts the values it is defending.”

2. China has warned the UK ties stand at a “crucial historical juncture” over an £18 billion pounds nuclear power deal. The UK has resisted pressure from Beijing to sign off on a project that was delayed at the last minute by Prime Minister Theresa May.

3. Manchester United have signed Paul Pogba in a world-record £89 million switch from Juventus. The figure eclipses the 85 million pounds Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur for Gareth Bale in 2013.

4. A senator from Maine has become the latest high-profile Republican to abandon Donald Trump and distance herself from her party’s campaign. She says Trump does not reflect the “inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country.”

5. Turkey’s Erdogan and Putin will meet for the first time on Tuesday after the two

leaders began healing a bitter feud over Ankara’s downing of a Russian warplane.

6. Hillary Clinton has confirmed she will participate in all three presidential debates. The news comes as Trump amplifies his assertions that the debate schedule — and the election itself — may be “rigged.”

7. The US has called on China to release four human rights lawyers and activists who were convicted of subversion last week. They were given sentences ranging from three to 7-1/2 years in prison

8. Rafaela Silva from the favelas has won Brazil’s first gold medal of the Rio games. Silva sank to her knees in delight after a win that jump-starts Brazil’s Olympic campaign

9. Delta Air Lines will be handing out refunds and travel vouchers after more than 700 flights were cancelled and 2,600 others were delayed following a nationwide system outage.

10. A stark new electoral report says Britain’s Labour party has a 0% chance of winning a majority at the next election. The findings will strengthen the argument of Corbyn’s critics who say he is unelectable.

And finally …

A Chinese boxer mistakenly thought he had won an Olympic boxing match, but had a heartbreaking reaction when he realised he was wrong.

