Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Iran has executed a nuclear scientist for spying on the US. A U.S. official said in 2010 that Washington had received “useful information” from Amiri.

2. The emperor of Japan is set to make a rare public address amid reports that he will abdicate — a move that would be unprecedented in modern Japan.

3. ISIS claimed responsibility for a machete attack in Belgium that left two police officers seriously injured. The attacker was shot by police and died of his injuries.

4. Rocky Suhayda, the leader of the American Nazi Party, says the election of Donald Trump would present “a real opportunity for people like white nationalists.”

5. Michael Phelps has won his 19th Olympic gold medal. The swimmer led the U.S. men’s team to victory in the 4×100 metres freestyle relay.

6.More than a million people marched through Turkey’s capital to show support for President Erdogan.Banners read “You are a gift from God, Erdogan” or “Order us to die and we will do it.”

7. Novak Djokovic’s hopes of an Olympic gold have been dashed after

Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro knocked him out

in riveting straight sets.



8. 39 people have been killed by mudslides in Mexico. Heavy rain brought on by remnants of Hurricane Earl caused chaos in the country’s mountain communities.

9. Walmart and Jet.com are set to announce a $3 billion deal. The deal, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week, would be the largest US e-commerce company acquisition in history.

10. The moment judges gave Olympic swimmer Miguel Duran Navia a second chance after he disqualified himself has gone viral. While waiting for the gun to start the race, Navia started to rock forward and fell into the pool.

And finally …

NASA just released 1,035 new images of the surface of Mars taken by its

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which started circling the planet in 2006.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.