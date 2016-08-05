Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has climbed to her largest lead over Republican Donald Trump. A new poll conducted by McClatchy/Marist showed the Democratic nominee with a massive 15-point lead.

2. The Bank of England cut interest rates to a historic low of just 0.25%, Britain’s first interest rate change in more than seven years.

3. Tesla’s fully autonomous cars will be here before you know it. “Autonomy is going to come a hell of a lot faster than anyone thinks it will,” CEO Elon Musk said on the company’s earnings call.

4. US President Barack Obama hit back at Donald Trump over the Republican presidential nominee’s claim that the November election will be rigged. “If Mr. Trump is up 10 or 15 points on Election Day and ends up losing, then he can raise some questions. But that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment,” Obama said.

5. The US’ new eating habit is crushing the restaurant industry. Americans are choosing to pack their lunches and eat dinner at home versus visiting restaurants.

6. US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen denounced an arrest warrant issued by Turkey’s government that accuses him of plotting an attempted coup. “This warrant is yet another example of President [Tayyip] Erdogan’s drive for authoritarianism and away from democracy,” Gulen said.

7. South Koreans are worried about the deployment of the US’ most advanced missile system in their backyard. South Korea may now change the location of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile-defence system battery.

8. Eggless-mayo startup Hampton Creek secretly tasked employees to buy jars of its flagship product at grocery stores across the US from 2014 to 2015, according to a new Bloomberg report. The secret buybacks started about eight months before Hampton Creek closed a $90 million round of venture-capital financing.

9. Apple has completely changed its plan to conquer TV, now focusing on building an advanced TV guide that will tie content services like Netflix, HBO, and ESPN together.

10. Two Muslim women were ejected from an American Airlines flight from Miami, Florida to Washington, D.C., because a flight attendant said they felt “unsafe.”

Joe Biden melted the internet with this “happy birthday” tweet to Barack Obama.

