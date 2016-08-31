Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. ISIS says its leader who coordinated attacks on the West has been killed. Adnani was a top-ranking lieutenant inside ISIS who was also responsible for releasing propaganda statements on behalf of the group.

2. Donald Trump is making a surprise trip to Mexico to meet with its president. Trump will meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday — the same day he is set to make a speech on immigration.

3. A bunch of warning signs have bubbled up in Saudi Arabia’s economy over the past few months. The Saudi economy grew at its slowest rate since 2013, the non-oil sector shrank by 0.7% and output in the construction sector shrank by 1.9% year-over-year in July.

4. SWIFT, the global financial messaging system, disclosed new hacking attacks on its member banks. It is now pressuring them to comply with security procedures instituted after February’s high-profile $81 million heist at Bangladesh Bank.

5. Israeli society is heading for civil war and the country must take steps to counter it, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said. “The internal threat must worry us more than the external threat,” Pardo said in his first public remarks since stepping down as the spy agency director in January.

6. Apple: You can have taxes or you can have jobs, but you can’t have both. Apple’s official statement on the European Union ruling against its Irish tax arrangements tells you all you need to know about what is at stake: You can have taxes or you can have jobs, but Apple is in no mood to deliver both.

7. It looks like Google is going to kill the Nexus brand for its smartphones. The shift will reportedly take effect with the two handsets it’s expected to launch this fall.

8. The man behind Jeremy Corbyn’s digital manifesto defended the authors of a book about paedophiles. Dr Richard Barbrook, the university lecturer, once defended the free speech rights of the authors of an Italian book that was banned by a court in Italy.

9. Why the F-35 could ‘never in a million years’ out dogfight the RAF Typhoon or the Russian Su-35. In earlier stages of the F-35’s development, some bad reports came out claiming it lost in simulated dogfights to the F-16, a legacy platform the F-35 intends to replace.

10. Dubai’s ruler sacked 9 senior officials because they weren’t at work at 7:30 in the morning. Al-Maktoum made an unannounced trip to a government office in Dubai, the city known for its huge skyscrapers and crazy wealth, this past Sunday and seems to have been disappointed by the lack of workers present.

And finally …

These photos show the desperate, daily plight of migrants trying to enter Europe.

