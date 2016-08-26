Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Bolivian Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes has been killed after being kidnapped by striking mineworkers.Illanes had gone to talk to protesters, who have been demanding the right to work for private companies and greater union representation.

2. A never-before-seen video published Thursday shows American aid worker Kayla Mueller pleading for help after she was kidnapped by the terrorist group ISIS. Mueller was kidnapped in 2013 and confirmed dead by US officials in 2015.

3. Hillary Clinton warned Thursday that Donald Trump’s ascendancy to the Republican presidential nomination represents the victory of a “fringe element” of dangerous nationalists over mainstream Republican leaders. “Donald Trump has built his campaign on prejudice and paranoia. He’s taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over the Republican Party,” the Democratic presidential nominee said i

n a speech from Nevada.

4. At least one person was killed after an accidental explosion rocked a sports center in the Belgian city of Chimay. The official cause of the explosion is unknown, but an official with Belgium’s Crisis Center said it is probably due to gas according to the AP.

5. The US Navy fired warning shots at an Iranian ship that veered too close to an American patrol ship operating in international waters in the northern Arabian gulf. The confrontation follows several incidents this week where “Iranian navy ships showed wanton disregard for safety and internationally recognised maritime law,” Cmdr. Bill Urban of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet told Business Insider.

6. Brazil’s Justice Department has summoned US swimmer Ryan Lochte back to Rio to appear in court over a false robbery claim. Lochte will not be permitted to give his testimony in the United States, according to ESPN.

7. T

he global economy could slip into recession if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election,

according to a forecast from Citigroup. “A Trump victory could lower global GDP growth by around 0.7-0.8” percentage points, the note said.

8. US President Barack Obama is creating the world’s largest marine protected area twice the size of Texas. Commercial fishing will be banned from more than 582,500 square miles of the Pacific Ocean.

9. A batch of heroin laced with an elephant tranquilizer known as carfentanil is likely responsible for a flood of overdoses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia this week.”We have never seen anything like this before to this magnitude,” emergency management service director for Cabell County, West Virginia, told Fox News.

10. Apple is advising all customers to update their iPhone after fixing a security flaw that can give a third party complete control over the customer’s device. Security firm Lookout discovered the flaw, which can access nearly everything on the iPhone when the user clicks a link sent by the attacker to the victim’s iPhone.

And finally …

How The Rock went from having only $7 to becoming one of the richest actors in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.