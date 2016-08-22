Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. The 2016 Summer Olympics officially ended on Sunday with the closing ceremony held in Rio’s Maracana Stadium. The next Summer Olympics in 2020 will be held in Tokyo.

2. A

suicide bomber who attacked a wedding party in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Saturday, killing 51 people, was a child between the ages of 12 and 14, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The late-night attack was likely carried out by Islamic State militants.

3. Former industry minister Arnaud Montebourg announced he will run for French president in May 2017. Montebourg, a vocal critic of current president Francois Hollande, came third in the 2012 primary.

4. A New York Times investigation into Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s US real-estate holdings revealed that companies he owns have at least $650 million in debt. That is twice the amount show on Trump’s public filings, made as part of his campaign.

5. Millions across Russia have been forced to switch off their hot water in an annual ritual that dates back to the Soviet-era. The shutdown usually lasts several weeks in July or August.

6. Syrian rebel group

Jabhat al-Nusra’s has denounced its ties to Al Qaeda in what is largely thought to be a public-relations move

. The split could help the group achieve its ultimate goal in Syria, which is to establish an Islamic emirate not unlike the one ISIS has declared across the Middle East.

7.

Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh said that the country is ready to grant Russia access to air and naval bases

. Officials from the party Saleh now heads run a political council that controls much of the country along with the Houthi movement allied to Iran.

8. Germany’s

government plans to tell citizens to stockpile food and water in case of an attack or catastrophe for the first time since the end of the Cold War, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper

. Germany is currently on high alert after two Islamist attacks and a shooting rampage by a mentally unstable teenager last month.

9. Pfizer is reportedly close to acquiring US cancer drugmaker Medivation for $14 billion. Medivation already has one drug on the market used to treat prostrate cancer and it is trialling another cancer drug that could be used to treat certain types of breast cancer, as well as cervical, lung, and ovarian cancers.

10.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s plans to

to deport 11 million people who are in the United States illegally are a “work in progress,”

according to newly appointed campaign manager Kellyanne Conway

. “What he supports is to make sure we enforce the law, we are respectful of those Americans who are looking for well-paying jobs and that we are fair and humane to those who live among us in this country,” Conway told CNN.

And finally …

Athletes wanting to take selfies with Simone Biles caused a traffic jam during the Olympics closing ceremony.

