Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he regrets things he said that may have caused personal pain. “Sometimes in the heat of debate and speaking on a multitude of issues you don’t choose the right words or you say the wrong thing. I have done that,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2. Senior London bankers are reportedly urging the government to negotiate a special Swiss-style trade deal with the European Union to keep access to hundreds of millions of European customers. The British Bankers’ Association and other lobby groups have drawn up a plan to give banks in the UK access to the European Union single market, and let EU banks gain access to the UK market, according to a report in the Financial Times.

3. Usian Bolt won his third-straight Olympic 200-meter gold medal. He is the first Olympian in history to win three consecutive gold medals in this event.

4. A CNN host broke down while showing images of the injured boy who was rescued in Aleppo and is now being referred to as the “face of the Syrian Civil War.” The boy, identified as Omran Daqneesh, was rescued after an air strike in Aleppo, Syria, leveled his family’s home.

5. The US Olympic Committee released a statement apologizing for the actions of four swimmers who initially claimed they were robbed at gunpoint. Security footage shows Ryan Lochte, James Feigen, Gunnar Bentz, and Jack Conger vandalising a gas station on the night of the alleged robbery.

6. Gawker.com will shut down next week after being purchased by Univision for $135 million (£103 million) in a government-ordered auction. Gawker filed for bankruptcy after losing a $140 million (£104 million) lawsuit filed by former wrestler Hulk Hogan over a 2012 Gawker news article that included a clip of him having sex.

86,500 people have sought federal aid after deadly flooding in Louisiana. At least 13 people have died and around 40,000 homes have been damaged in the floods.

8. Joseph Stiglitz, the Nobel prize-winning economist and former advisor to former US President Bill Clinton, says that neoliberalism is dead. Neoliberalism, or the idea that free trade, open markets, privatisation, deregulation, and reductions in government spending are the best ways to boost growth, has been the dominant school of economic thinking in the West since the late 1980s.

9. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company’s self-driving cars will create more jobs, rather than destroy them. Kalanick told Business Insider that the rise of autonomous cars will open new jobs that don’t exist today, like maintaining the car fleets.

10. The US National Security Agency will probably not release a “smoking gun” implicating Russia in the massive hack of the Democratic National Committee, according to a strategist at the think tank New America.

If the NSA has covert computers watching as Russian hackers hit a target, then it probably does not want to give those up by trying to prove it.

And finally …

Scientists discovered a secret American manuscript that was hidden under paint for 500 years.

