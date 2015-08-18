Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Turkey’s nationalist opposition has rejected a coalition with the ruling AK party — setting the stage for yet more debilitating political gridlock.

2. A hack of the US Internal Revenue Service is more extensive than the agency originally disclosed, with up to 334,000 victims’ details affected.

3. The Thai Junta chief says a “suspect” has been identified in the Bangkok bomb attack that killed 21 people yesterday.

4. Angela Merkel’s allies are struggling to contain a rebellion two days before a vote on a new €86 billion bailout for Greece, the Wall Street Journal reports.

5. Shell has been given permission to drill for oil in the Arctic.

6. More than 300 of Hillary Clinton’s emails sent from her private server while secretary of state are being reviewed to see if they contain classified information, according to the BBC.

7. Jeff Bezos has responded to a critical New York Times report about Amazon’s workplace culture, saying it doesn’t “reflect the Amazon I know.”

8. Iran wants to work with its rivals for peace, Vice President Masumeh Ebtekar told the BBC.

9. Indonesian officials have reached the wreckage of a passenger plane that disappeared over the weekend and say it is “totally destroyed,” and that there are no survivors.

10. Brazil’s Petrobras may need to pay a record penalty of $US1.6 billion or more in a US corruption probe.

And finally…

A woman who sued a Russian “troll factory” has been granted one rouble in damages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.