Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. US House Republicans outlined their perjury case against Hillary Clinton in a letter to the US attorney for Washington, DC. FBI Director James Comey has said the agency’s investigation found that Clinton sent and received classified information on her private email system, despite her earlier statements to the contrary.

2. Brazil’s suspended president Dilma Rousseff admitted she had made mistakes, but said she had done nothing worthy of impeachment in a speech just over a week before she goes on trial.

3. Univision will buy Gawker Media for $135 million. “We could not have picked an acquirer more devoted to vibrant journalism,” Gawker founder Nick Denton said in a statement.

4. Russia’s air campaign in Syria is about to get much deadlier. Russia has begun using an Iranian air base to launch airstrikes against rebel groups and militants inside Syria.

5. Cisco is reportedly laying off about 14,000 employees, representing nearly 20% of the network equipment maker’s global workforce.

6. A rapidly spreading fire raging east of Los Angeles, California forced the evacuation of more than 82,000 people. Around 34,500 buildings were threatened by the blaze.

7. It looks like Apple will release the iPhone 7 on September 23, a scheduled merchandising reset date, according to a leaked photo.

8. Russia has been stripped of a relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after one of its female runners tested positive for steroids in a reanalysis of her doping samples.

9. United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he should be replaced by a woman. It is “high time” a woman lead the multinational organisation, he said.

10. US and New Zealand Olympic runners helped each other finish a race after an ugly fall during the women’s 5,000 meters, even though both looked hurt and finished much later than the rest of the field.

And finally …

We tested fried chicken sandwiches from every major fast-food chain — and the winner surprised us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.