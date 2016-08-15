Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker activated the US National Guard to help law enforcement after approximately 100 people rioted in Milwaukee. The riot was triggered by the shooting of an armed man who fled police at a traffic stop.

2. Syrian and Russian warplanes have launched a wave of air strikes in northern Syria, killing dozens of people in areas held by a rebel alliance.

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted that the company is working on what many people view as the next major computing platform. Cook said Apple is “doing a lot of things” with augmented reality.

4. CNN host Jake Tapper refuted claims of media bias to US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort. “These things, just because you say them, they are not true,” Tapper said to Manafort.

5. Two wildfires in California are sending residents fleeing from their homes. Authorities ordered about 1,200 residents to leave 500 homes.

6. Usain Bolt won the men’s 100 meters in convincing fashion, becoming the first sprinter in history to win gold in the 100 meters in three consecutive Olympics.

7. A tiny bank in Italy could decide the future of Europe. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has required recapitalization three times over the past 10 years.

8. Adidas and Under Armour are eviscerating Nike during the Olympics. Down 10% this year, Nike is the worst performing Dow stock in 2016.

9. Britain’s Andy Murray became the first player to win two Olympic tennis singles gold medals, stretching his current winning streak to 18.

10. American swimmer Ryan Lochte and three other swimmers were robbed at gunpoint after a party in Rio. The United States Olympic Committee confirmed that the four swimmers were robbed in a taxi by “individuals posing as armed police officers.”

And finally …

