China Daily/via REUTERS People have local traditional cupping treatment at a clinic in Pujiang county, Chengdu, China, August 10, 2016.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. At least four people have been killed in eight bomb blasts that have hit across Thailand, in the resort town of Hua Hin and southern provinces.

2. More than 70 US Republicans signed an open letter urging the Republican National Committee to stop funding Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We believe that Donald Trump’s divisiveness, recklessness, incompetence, and record-breaking unpopularity risk turning this election into a Democratic landslide,” the letter states.

3. South Korea is looking into whether Google violated the country’s anticompetition laws. The Korea Fair Trade Commission did not comment on the nature of its investigation of Google.

4. Three Central American countries may create a huge anti-gang force. Honduras is trying to persuade neighbouring El Salvador and Guatemala to create a tri-national force that can combat street gangs.

5. A 22-year-old was spared a prison sentence after he was convicted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman prosecutors described as “helpless.” Austin Wilkerson was instead sentenced to two years in jail in a program that allows him to leave during the day for work or school.

6. The FBI told US Democratic Party officials a year ago that Russian hackers were targeting them, but the lawmakers were unable to tell the targets about the hacking because the information was so secret.

7. The Philippines wants formal discussions with China to explore pathways to peace and cooperation, amid tensions in the South China Sea.

8. The head of Venezuela’s opposition urged regional leaders to support opponents of Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro, and to back a recall referendum that could remove Maduro from power.

9. US gymnast Simone Biles won the women’s all-around Olympic gold medal in convincing fashion, cementing her legacy as perhaps the best gymnast in the history of the sport.

10. It’s safe to call US swimmer Michael Phelps the greatest Olympian of all-time, after winning his 22nd gold medal overall.

And finally …

Here’s what happens when 20,000 hackers invade Las Vegas for a week of hacking, booze, and debauchery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.