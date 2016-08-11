Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called President Barack Obama the “founder of ISIS” at a campaign rally. The Trump campaign has routinely floated conspiracies suggesting that the Obama administration sympathizes with ISIS.

2. There is more proof that Saudi Arabia is trying to kill competition in the oil industry at the expense of cratering oil prices, as its oil production just hit a record high.

3. Zambia is voting for president shaken by an election campaign of “unprecedented” violence that could threaten the country’s relative stability. At least three people have been killed during the campaign.

4. Australia accused asylum seekers held in detention camps of falsely reporting sexual assault in order to get sent to Australia. The harsh conditions and reports of systemic child abuse at the camps have drawn wide criticism.

5. The Secret Service spoke with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about his remarks on the Second Amendment, according to CNN. Trump has insisted that he never suggested violence.

6. Thousands of tax drivers took to the streets around Costa Rica’s capital to protest the continued operation of Uber in the country, where the ride-hailing app is working without government authorization.

7. China said a newly launched satellite will help the country protect its maritime interests, amid growing tensions over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

8. An Apple executive tried to take credit for Uber in an recent interview. “I think it’s awesome that Travis and his team have done Uber on our platform. It would not exist without our platform, let’s be clear,” Eddie Cue said.

9. A man equipped with suction cups attempted to scale Trump Tower in Manhattan, before police yanked him to safety through a window more than two hours later.

10. Swimmer Katie Ledecky completed an inhuman comeback to lead the US to another Olympic gold, anchoring the US women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

And finally …

Panda Express has revealed a brilliant new way to eat Chinese food.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.