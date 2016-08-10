Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested that proud gun owners could take matters into their own hands if anyone decided to abolish the Second Amendment. Trump’s remarks seemed to suggest that proponents of the Second Amendment could take violent action against Hillary Clinton.

2. A new slew of polls found Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump by several points in key swing states. Democratic nominee Clinton is now leading her Republican challenger in Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Ohio.

3. Brazil’s Senate voted to hold an impeachment trial for suspended president Dilma Rousseff, a process that could see her permanently removed from office.

4. More than 2,000 incidents were reported in about two years at an Australian detention center for asylum seekers, according to leaked documents. The incidents included sexual abuse, assault, and attempted self-harm, and more than half involved children.

5. US House Speaker Paul Ryan crushed his insurgent challenger in a primary, topping Wisconsin businessman Paul Nehlen by an 85% to 15% split.

6. ISIS is raising a new generation of terrorist fighters. The terrorist group is playing a long game and working aggressively to indoctrinate children under its control.

7. Vietnam is moving rocket launchers into the disputed South China Sea. The new mobile rocket launchers are capable of striking China’s runways and military installations.

8. The US women’s gymnastics team obliterated the competition like never before to win a gold medal. The US finished the team final with a score of 184.897 — eight points better than second-place China.

9. A new Apple patent describes an iPhone with rounded glass that wraps around the side edges, suggesting that the company is considering the idea of making a phone that’s mostly glass.

10. US swimmer Michael Phelps won the 200-meter butterfly, the 20th gold medal of his historic Olympic career. Less than an hour later, Phelps anchored the American 4x200m freestyle relay and won his 21st.

Photo captures the moment Michael Phelps’ nemesis realised he was doomed.

