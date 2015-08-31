Good morning! Here’s what’s going on.

1. China has given up its large-scale stock buying programme. It didn’t work.

2. It’s a bank holiday in the UK. Financial markets are closed for the official end of summer, and most people have the day off. It’s raining in London but the rest of the country is expected to be dry and cloudy with sunny spells.

3. India reports GDP today. Expectations are for 7.5% on the country’s official numbers.

4. Italian energy company Eni discovered a “supergiant” natural gas field off the coast of Egypt. “Zohr is the largest gas discovery ever made in Egypt and in the Mediterranean Sea and could become one of the world’s largest natural gas finds,” Eni said.

5. Rolls Royce has admitted it is cooperating with a corruption probe in Brazil. The company had previously said it had not been contacted by authorities about its relationship with a businessman who allegedly paid bribes to government officials on behalf of Petrobras contractors. Rolls Royce is also under criminal investigation in the UK over bribery allegations in Asia

6. Tickets to watch Serena Williams attempt to win a rare single season grand slam at the US Open have sold out before tickets to the men’s finals. That has not happened before, ESPN says. Williams is trying to win the Australian, French and US Opens, and Wimbledon, all in one season, which hasn’t been done since Steffi Graf managed it in 1988.

7. Police arrested a man in the Bangkok bombing. But now they’re trying to figure out who this silent stranger is.

8. Apple will increase the price of its Apple TV set-top box when it launches the new version in October, according to Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac. The new version could cost about $US200, up from $US69.

9. Google will kill off Flash-based ads. Those are the ads that freeze your browser when they load because they take up so much of your PC’s processing power. The change happens Sept. 1.

10. Wes Craven died. The director of Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream was 76.

And finally …

Here’s the new Taylor Swift video.

