REUTERS/Michael Dalder Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Easter Monday in heavy snowfall, in the southern Bavarian town of Traunstein April 6, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Greece will make its €459 million ($US495 million) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund today, although its still uncertain if the country will be able to meet its other debt obligations in the coming weeks.

2.Jurors found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty Wednesday on all 30 counts stemming from the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing.



3.The first reviews of the Apple Watch were released Wednesday, and while critics believe the watch is a nice piece of technology, many urge customers to wait for the next version.

4. Canada has carried out its first airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Syria, after the country said it would expand its campaign against the terrorist group to outside Iraq in March.

5. The first Red Cross medical aid has arrived in Yemen’s Aden region,which has been destroyed by Shi’ite Muslim Houthi fighters.

6. A high-ranking Secret Service supervisor has been placed on leave after a female employee accused him of assaulting her.

7. Japan is proposing to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from 2013 levels by 2030, which is lower than the targets outlined by the US and the European Union for a climate summit scheduled later this year.

8. A US outbreak of a deadly strain of bird flu is causing more concern as migratory ducks, believed to be spreading the flu, return to Minnesota to breed after spending the winter farther south.

9. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that there will be another financial crisis in his annual letter to the bank’s shareholders.

10. A new series of detailed photographs show the speed and scale at which China is transforming Mischief Reef in the South China Sea into an artificial island.

And finally …

75-year-old Jack Nicklaus hit a hole in one at the Masters par 3 contest.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.