1. Belgian authorities have launched a public appeal for help in the search for the “man in the hat” suspect captured in an image on Brussels Airport CCTV cameras moments before two other men in the image detonated themselves and killed 14 other people last month.

2. Asian shares extended losses to three-week lows on Friday,while the yen soared to a 17-month high against the dollar.

3. Former Cuban President Fidel Castro made a rare appearance outside of his home on Thursday.Castro visited a school in Havana to mark the birthday of his sister-in-law.

4. Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, has warned that Britain quitting the EU could have “large and potentially unknown” consequences.The UK votes on June 23 whether to remain in or leave the 28-nation bloc.

5. Amazon has promoted the leaders of its online-retail site and cloud-computing unit to the CEOs of their respective groups, making each of them more of a distinct business.

6. Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any links to offshore accounts. Putin described the Panama Papers document leaks scandal as part of a US-led plot to weaken Russia.

7. A ferry carrying 45 migrants left the Greek island of Lesbos for Turkey on Friday,the second such journey carried out under an EU deal to stem mass irregular migration to Europe.

8. ISIS has doubled its fighters in Libya to between 4,000 and 6,000 in the last 12 to 18 months but militias in the North African nation have limited the hardline militants’ growth,the commander of US forces in Africa said on Thursday.

9. At least seven people were killed and 15 injured on Thursday in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, after armoured personnel carriers exploded in two separate incidents. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

10. Economist Thomas Piketty has called the UK’s economic policies a “complete contradiction.” Piketty is critical of the government’s decision to cut the deficit while also providing tax cuts to those with higher incomes.

And finally … Facebook is hiding messages from you in a secret inbox — here’s how to find it.

