REUTERS/Parwiz Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad April 6, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. A South Carolina police officer has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting an apparently unarmed black man at least eight times in the back as he was running away.



2. Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly in talks to acquire British gas producer BG Group, which has a market value of $US46 billion (£31 billion).

3.German economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel called Greece’s demand Tuesday for more than €278 billion ($US306 billion) in World War II reparations “dumb.”

4. Russian-hired hackers reportedly breached an unclassified White House system and pilfered information about President Obama’s daily schedule and communications.

5. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladmir to discuss EU sanctions on Russia as Greece’s IMF debt payment is due Thursday,

6. A new Russian-led offensive in Ukraine is likely to take place within the month, the former head of US and NATO forces in Europe warned Tuesday.

7. FedEx made a $US4.8 billion (£3.2 billion) bid Tuesday for Dutch rival TNT Express, which will make the US delivery service the No. 2 package delivery service in Europe, with a 17% market share, if the acquisition is approved.

8.Oil prices fell Wednesday after Saudi Arabia reported a record output of 10.3 million barrels per day in March.

9. A United Nations official has described the situation in a Syrian refugee camp as “beyond inhumane” as

Palestinian fighters clash with Islamic State militants.

10. The US is expediting its arms shipments to a Saudi-led alliance bombing the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

And finally …

All six “Star Wars” films will be available to download from online this Friday.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.