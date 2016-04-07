Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Iceland’s government named a new prime minister and called for early elections in the autumn on Wednesday,a day after Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson quit following the “Panama Papers” leaks.

2. ISIS militants in Syria and Iraq are earning between $150 million and $200 million per year from illicit trade in antiquities,Russia’s ambassador to the UN said in a letter released on Wednesday.

3. Uruguayan lawyer Juan Pedro Damiani resigned as a FIFA ethics judge on Wednesday after being named in the “Panama Papers.”Damiani is alleged to have helped create offshore accounts and companies for clients.

4. Santander, the eurozone’s biggest bank, announced plans on Wednesday to cut up to 1,200 jobs in its Spanish home market, according to unions and other sources close to the talks.

5. Asian share markets edged ahead on Thursday after a sharp rise in oil prices whetted risk appetites and boosted Wall Street,with even Japanese stocks regaining a little ground despite a rising yen.

6. A well-known Israeli investor has warned startups that if they raise too much capital in their early days they will explode their “financial bladder.”Yossi Vardi said raising vast sums at the beginning of a company’s life is a “death kiss.”

7. The chief executive of Malaysia Airlines said Wednesday the carrier recorded a profit in February, its first positive monthly result in years,and is on track to return to the black by 2018.

8. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed concern over “long-term issues” facing the US which could cause a future financial crisis in the company’s annual letter.

9. David Cameron will urge young Britons on Thursday to make sure they vote in a June 23 referendum on membership of the EU.The British prime minister will speak at the launch of a campaign targeted specifically at youth voters.

10. A Bangladeshi law student who posted against Islamism on Facebook has been murdered, police said Thursday,the latest in a a series of killings of secular activists and bloggers in the country.

And finally … The 20 best smartphones in the world.

