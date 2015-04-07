REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England April 5, 2015

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Malaysia passed an anti-terrorism bill on Tuesday, which reintroduces detention without trial.

2. An Indonesian court rejected a last-ditch appeal by two Australian drug convicts facing the death penalty.

3. US President Barack Obama discussed his new policies of diplomacy with countries like Iran and Cuba in an interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman over the weekend.

4. After suspending Citibank’s access to Argentine capital markets and sacking the bank’s CEO in the country, Argentine authorities will perform an “integral inspection” on the banks headquarters.

5.One person was injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China on Monday.

6. Greece said on Monday that Germany owes Greece nearly 279 billion euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the country, putting a figure on World War II damages for the first time.

7. Prosecutors said accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev “wanted to punish America” in closing arguments before a jury decides whether the 21-year-old is guilty of the 2013 attack.

8. University of Virginia’s Phi Kappa Psi chapter is suing Rolling Stone magazine after fraternity members were accused of gang-raping a UVA student in a now discredited article.

9. American blues legend B.B. King, 89, has reportedly been hospitalised.

10. The glaciers of the Canadian West could shrink by as much as 70% by 2100, a new study suggests.

And finally …

The European Space Agency plans to use a 10,000-year-old fishing net design to clean up space.

