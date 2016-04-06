Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Iceland’s prime minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, has reportedly resigned over revelations contained in the Panama Papers that he and his wife hid millions of dollars worth of investments in an offshore shell company.

2. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign unleashed a furious statement Tuesday night after Ted Cruz easily defeated him in the Wisconsin primary.Trump had repeatedly predicted he would defeat Cruz in Wisconsin.

3. The Panamanian lawyer at the center of the data leak scandal said on Tuesday his firm was a victim of a hack from outside the company.Ramon Fonseca has filed a complaint with state prosecutors.

4. Bernie Sanders scored a big win in Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary. Multiple outlets projected soon after polls closed that Sanders would defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

5. Crude oil futures jumped on Wednesday, lifted by growing expectations that exporters will agree to freeze their output amid global oversupply.

6. Cyclone Zena, a category three tropical storm with winds in excess of 75 mph, is set to hit Fiji within 24 hours. The island nation is still recovering from a devastating cyclone in February.

7. London Mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith failed to answer several basic questions about the capital during an interview with the BBC which aired on Tuesday.

8. WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service with over 1 billion users, announced on Tuesday that every message sent using the service will be protected in a way that even WhatsApp would not be able to read it if it wanted to.

9. Russian inflation decelerated sharply in March. The headline CPI dropped to 7.3% year-over-year in March from 8.1% YoY in February, according to the Federal Statistics Service in Moscow.

10. The EU’s executive will propose new technical measures on Wednesday to strengthen its external borders as it seeks to tackle both an uncontrolled influx of migrants and security threats.

And finally … Here are the 19 cheapest holiday destinations on Earth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.