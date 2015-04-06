REUTERS/Jon Nazca Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez ‘El Juli’ adjusts his montera (bullfighter’s hat) before starting a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, April 4, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday that Greece will meet its obligation to pay an International Monetary Fund loan payment due April 9.

2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing the US to seek a better deal with Iran to curb its nuclear program.

3. Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi told German magazine Der Spiegel that a growing number of ISIS fighters are foreigners, making it increasingly difficult for Iraq armies to defeat the militant group.

4. The Red Cross will send two planes carrying emergency workers and medical supplies to Yemen, where fighting has intensified against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

5. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected tax revenues unfrozen by Israel, saying that Israel withheld one-third of the sum to pay its utility companies.

6. Seventeen suspected militants have been detained in Malaysia for allegedly plotting to carry out terrorist acts in the country’s largest city, Kuala Lumpur.

7. Lawyers in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will make their closing arguments today before the jury begins deliberations to decide whether the 21-year-old is guilty of the attack in 2013.

8. Rolling Stone magazine officially retracted its discredited article that alleged a female student was gang-raped at a campus fraternity house.

9. A 69-year-old man who last summer became second person in France to receive a artificial heart said he had “recovered” in his first interview Sunday.

10. Scientists at Europe’s nuclear research center CERN have restarted their Large Hadron Collider machine after a two-year upgrade.

And finally …

Legendary explorer Ranulph Fiennes, 71, is vying to become the world’s oldest Briton to complete the the Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 156-mile run that began Sunday.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.