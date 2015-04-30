Reuters A protester raises his hands as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015, as crowds protest the death of Freddie Grey, a 25-year-old black man who died in police custody.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. The city-wide protests in Baltimore related to the death of Freddie Grey, the 25-year-old black man who died in police custody, have now spread to New York City.

2. The death toll from the Nepal earthquake has climbed above 5,500, while rescuers face difficultly reaching victims due to the vast size of the crisis and lack of roads to remote, mountainous areas.

3. European creditors will review on Thursday a reform bill drafted by Greece in the hopes of unlocking much-needed bailout cash before the country’s next IMF payment due May 12.



4.The US asked for Iran’s help during talks on Monday to influence Shi’ite Houthis militants in Yemen to agree to negotiations to end fighting in the region.

5. Vietnam marked the 40th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a military parade through the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.



6. South Korea’s spy agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of 15 senior officials this year as punishment for challenging his authority.

7. A Brazilian man who was among eight drug traffickers executed by Indonesia on Wednesday, had a mental illness and did not know what was happening to him until the final moments, a local priest said.



8. The shipping company that owns a Marshall Islands-flagged container ship that that was detained by Iranian patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz says its still not clear why the vessel was seized.

9. The French cartoonist who drew Charlie Hebdo’s cover picture of the Prophet Muhammad after the Paris attack in January has said he will no longer draw the Prophet.



10. New satellite images suggest a North Korean nuclear plant that had been previously been used for plutonium production could be operating again.



And finally …

McDonald’s is testing a customer burger program that will offer sandwiches made with beef or chicken, three choices of buns, and four different topping flavours.

