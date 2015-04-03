REUTERS/Thomas Peter People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015. All but one of the nearly 160 tuna and bonito fish have died for unknown reasons over recent months, leaving this one tuna the last remaining fish of the vast tank’s original population, local media reported.

1. The Germanwings co-pilot reportedly researched suicide methods and cockpit door security right before the plane crash.

2. Shortly after a nuclear deal with Iran had been reached, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused the US of lying about the details of the new agreement in a fact sheet on Iranian concessions.

3. Houthi rebels and their allies seized a central district in Yemen’s Aden on Thursday, while armed guards supposedly landed there to help civilians.



4. Arkansas and Indiana governors have passed new religious freedom bills that prohibit the discrimination of people based

race, colour, religion, age, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

5. Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon topped a YouGov poll after a seven-way TV election debate among the UK’s party leaders.

6. At least 147 people were killed in an assault on a university in northeastern Kenya.



7.Thousands of students gathered in Montreal on Thursday to protest austerity.

8. China’s ex-security chief has been charged with bribery, abuse of power, and leaking state secrets.

9. A 19-year-old British student who joined the Islamic State group sent a message to her family saying she wants to come home.

10. A man lost at sea for more than two months has been rescued off the North Carolina coast.

Pope Francis washed the feet of 12 inmates and a baby in a pre-Easter ritual.

