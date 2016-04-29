Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Amazon

beat their Q1 earnings projections across the board, and the stock went up 12% in after-hours trading.

2. T

he US Senate confirmed President Barack Obama’s nominee for ambassador to Mexico on Thursday after a 10-month wait. Obama nominated career diplomat Roberta Jacobson for the Mexico City post in June.

3. ISIS is now running car dealerships and fish farms, making up for lost oil profits after its battlefield losses.

4. A labour protest in France turned violent and injured dozens of police officers. More than a hundred demonstrators were detained.

5. China and Russia will increase joint military exercises to strengthen security and defence cooperation. The move comes amid growing tensions in the ­disputed South China Sea.

6. Amazon is declaring war on Netflix. Amazon plans to “significantly” increase its spending in video content, the company stressed in its earnings call Thursday.

7. Former US House Speaker John Boehner called presidential candidate Ted Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh” while speaking at Stanford University. “I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life,” Boehner said.

8. A giant Chinese media conglomerate has landed in Silicon Valley. LeEco just opened its new US headquarters with close to 300 employees in San Jose, California.

9. The Los Angeles Rams selected quarterback Jared Goff with the first pick of this year’s NFL draft. Goff played college football at the University of California, Berkeley.

10. The former Mayor of London has been suspended from the Labour Party over comments about Adolf Hitler. Ken Livingstone told BBC Radio that Hitler “was supporting Zionism” in 1932, “before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews.”

And finally …

The ‘Rich Parents of Instagram’ post photos of their private jets, Lamborghinis, and giant champagne bottles.

