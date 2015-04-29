REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital where Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in the next few days, in central London,

1. Rioting erupted around the city of Baltimore Wednesday, prompting Maryland’s governor to declare a state of emergency, call in the National Guard, and implement a 10 p.m. curfew. The protests followed the Monday funeral for Freddie Grey, the 25-year-old who died of a spinal injury days after being taken into police custody.

2. The United Nations is releasing $US15 million (£9.7 million) from its emergency response fund for victims of the Nepal earthquake, while the official death toll has climbed above 4,600 and more than 8,000 are injured.

3. King Salman of Saudi Arabia Wednesday replaced younger half brother as crown prince and appointed his nephew, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, as the new heir apparent.

4.Despite pleas for clemency, Indonesia executed eight drug convicts after midnight on Tuesday, including prisoners for Australia, Brazil, and Nigeria.

5. The Nigerian army says it has rescued 200 girls and 93 women abducted by Boko Haram, but they do not include any of the schoolgirls kidnapped a year ago from Chibok.

6. Saudi Arabia arrested 93 people Tuesday suspected of belonging to the Islamic State militant group.



7. Twitter posted a big miss on revenue for the first quarter on Tuesday sending the stock down a little more than 18% at the end of trading day, after its financial results were leaked early by research firm Selerity.



8.

Iran on Tuesday seized a container ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy sent a destroyer to the Persian Gulf in response.

9. Wal-Mart plans to 115 new stores in China by 2017 and

invest more than 370 million yuan (£38 million; $US59.64 million) to remodel more than 50 stores this year.

10. Russia says it lost communication Tuesday with an unmanned cargo ship carrying three tons of food and other supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station.

And finally …

Victoria’s Secret announced the addition of 10 new “angels” Tuesday.

