1. The death toll from Saturday’s massive earthquake in Nepal has climbed above 4,310, Nepalese authorities said Tuesday.

Multiple fires ravaged Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday amid violent riots and looting over the death of Freddie Grey, a black man who died a week after his spine was somehow partially severed in police custody.

3. Volkswagen board members demanded its chairman, Ferdinand Piech, resign after learning of his secret plot to oust CEO Martin Winterkorn.

4. The United Nations said Monday that the Israeli military killed 44 Palestinian civilians that were seeking refuge in UN-run schools during last summer’s Gaza conflict.

5. The United States and Japan unveiled new rules for defence cooperation, a historic change in policy under which Japan can now come to the aid of American troops threatened by a third country.



6. The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Monday accused Saudi Arabia of following

in Israel’s footsteps in the Islamic world by carrying out airstrikes against Iranian-allied Houthi militias in Yemen.

7. The captain of the South Korean ferry that sank last year, killing more than 300 people, was sentenced to life in prison.





8. SpaceX made history Monday, using its unmanned Falcon 9 rocket to put the government of Turkmenistan’s first communications satellite into orbit.

9. Despite last-minute please for clemency, Australia’s foreign minister was told by Indonesia that the execution of two Australian drug traffickers is imminent.

10. Apple beat expectations for earnings per share, revenue, and iPhone sales in its second quarter results reported Monday.



Manny Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, described in a Sports Illustrated profile how Pacquiao can pull off an upset against favourite Floyd Mayweather Jr. when the two square off in the biggest boxing match of the decade on May 2.

