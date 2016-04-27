Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Donald Trump had a more dominant night than anyone expected. The US presidential contender swept a key round of state primaries Tuesday, strengthening his lead for the Republican nomination.

2. Hillary Clinton also swept Tuesday’s primaries on the Democrats side. The former US Secretary of State made efforts to draw similarities between herself and her main rival, Bernie Sanders.

3. Apple wiped out $40 billion in value after disappointing earnings sent the stock down as much as 8%. iPhone sales fell for the first time in the history of the device.

4. China

“strongly opposes” the European Union making irresponsible accusations about Hong Kong. The remarks came a day after the EU released a highly critical annual report on the city’s affairs.

5. The US is reportedly looking into whether Android software is giving an unfair advantage to other Google products, such as its search engine.

6. Comcast may buy DreamWorks for $3 billion, the animated film house behind blockbuster movies like “Kung-Fu Panda” and “Shrek.”

7. Pop superstar Prince died without a will, according to his sister. The late musician’s net worth is estimated at $300 million.

8. North Korea has almost completed preparations for a fifth nuclear test, South Korea’s president said Tuesday. President Park Geun-hye believes North Korea can conduct a nuclear test anytime it decides to do so.

9. Twitter’s stock tanked reporting earnings

that missed Wall Street targets. The company offered a forecast for the current quarter that was far below expectations.

10. An elephant who carried tourists in Cambodia for years died of exhaustion, and now animal activists are calling for an investigation.

And finally …

Disney announced all its movies coming in the next 4 years — here’s what you have to look forward to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.